MIT scientists turn seawater to drinking water with the push of a button

MIT scientists turn seawater to drinking water with the push of a buttonAug 1, 2022 by Triton Staff
MIT researchers have recently developed a portable desalination unit that weighs less than 10 kilograms, requires less power to operate than a cellphone charger, and can also be driven by a small, portable solar panel. The device utilizes electrical power to remove particles from drinking water, eliminating the need for replacement filters and automatically generating drinking water that exceeds World Health Organization quality standards. Read the story here
