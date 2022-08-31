The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Is Set to Sail For Its 63rd Edition

Ticket sales are now live for the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), which will occur from October 26-30 just steps away from the sands of sunny South Florida. Taking place across seven locations, including the Broward County Convention Center (BCCC) and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, guests are getting ready to sail-abrate with boating and yachting exhibitions that are set to provide an unforgettable experience during the five-day show. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, this monumental event showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

“We are thrilled to kick off another fantastic event in Fort Lauderdale for our 63rd year,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “Last year’s boat show was an absolute blockbuster event, generating over $1 billion in economic output for the state of Florida and attracting over 100,000 attendees. Year after year, FLIBS has raised the bar for the marine industry, and we cannot wait to welcome back our incredible community to the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.”

With demand for boating products at an all-time high, visitors at FLIBS can expect to have an up-close look at this year’s highly anticipated debuts by the world’s leading boat manufacturers such as Axopar Boats, Northstar Boats, MJM Yachts, LEKKER Boats, Islamorada Boatworks, Schaefer Yachts, Invincible Boats, and more. Guests will also have access to new and exciting superyacht exhibits, kids fishing clinics and family-friendly activities, educational marine seminars, and the Windward VIP Club for gourmet food and five-star views of the event.

“The marine industry has continued to experience unparalleled growth in the past 2 years, and we remain committed to providing the best show experience that caters to a wide range of audiences within the boating and yachting sector,” said Phil Purcell, CEO/President of the MIASF, who owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “We are honored to host the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and look forward to showcasing the best our industry has to offer at the largest in-water boat show in the world.”

Visitors will not want to miss out on the incredible boats, products, and activations that will be on display at the Broward County Convention Center, in addition to the transportation perks that will make the guest experience seamless and enjoyable for all. As the FLIBS Transportation Hub, the Convention Center will have over 3,000 parking spots available at an affordable flat rate of $20 per day. Guests will also have access to and from all seven show locations via shuttle and water taxi services from the Convention Center.

“The FLIBS experience starts at the Broward County Convention Center,” continued Andrew Doole. “From the latest in fishing boats and gear presented by Grady White and Yellowfin, to the most innovative products in the marine industry unveiled by Nautical Ventures, visitors won’t want to miss out on the amazing line-up of brands that will be spotlighted. The Convention Center will offer affordable parking options and access to the show’s shuttle and water taxi services offering visitors a stress-free manner to move throughout the seven show sites.”

Among the exciting components to be featured in the 2022 show, attendees will be able to experience:

Attractions

Superyacht Village: bringing the world’s most spectacular superyachts and exhibits to South Florida including renowned shipyards, personal submarines, and exotic collectible automotive items.

bringing the world’s most spectacular superyachts and exhibits to South Florida including renowned shipyards, personal submarines, and exotic collectible automotive items. Windward VIP Club: a luxurious oasis offering an exclusive retreat for visitors to enjoy access to gourmet food options and premium open bar tastings by Ketel One Botanical, Tanqueray, and Crown Royal. VIP ticket holders have access to the show one hour early through the Bahia Mar South Entrance and will receive a one-of-a-kind gift bag sponsored by Douglas Elliman.

a luxurious oasis offering an exclusive retreat for visitors to enjoy access to gourmet food options and premium open bar tastings by Ketel One Botanical, Tanqueray, and Crown Royal. VIP ticket holders have access to the show one hour early through the Bahia Mar South Entrance and will receive a one-of-a-kind gift bag sponsored by Douglas Elliman. Culinary Experience: offering over 100 food concessions and satellite bars throughout the show, FLIBS will showcase a delectable spread of food options all weekend. Must see foodie attractions include Goslings’ Dark ‘N Stormy Island Bar, the Anheuser-Busch Island Barge + Beer Garden, and the Palm Harbor Marina Cocktail Barge. Show attendees will also have access to complimentary wine tastings led by Whitehaven, the Official White Wine Partner for FLIBS.

offering over 100 food concessions and satellite bars throughout the show, FLIBS will showcase a delectable spread of food options all weekend. Must see foodie attractions include Goslings’ Dark ‘N Stormy Island Bar, the Anheuser-Busch Island Barge + Beer Garden, and the Palm Harbor Marina Cocktail Barge. Show attendees will also have access to complimentary wine tastings led by Whitehaven, the Official White Wine Partner for FLIBS. The AquaZone by Nautical Ventures: located in the Broward County Convention Center, this exciting and engaging live action exhibition is uniquely designed to give an upfront and personal experience to the latest in-water sports and marine products. The AquaZones’s 40,000-gallon freshwater pool will host in-water demos, contests, and prizes.

located in the Broward County Convention Center, this exciting and engaging live action exhibition is uniquely designed to give an upfront and personal experience to the latest in-water sports and marine products. The AquaZones’s 40,000-gallon freshwater pool will host in-water demos, contests, and prizes. Marine and Electronics Tent: featuring the latest in all boating and marine products; West Marine, FLIBS Official Marine Accessories and Electronics Provider, will be on-site to provide visitors all the tips needed to enjoy water-based activities! Attendees will have access to an exclusively dedicated West Marine Shuttle to and from the West Marine store to Bahia Mar. On Friday, October 28th from 5pm-7pm West Marine (2401 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316) will host an in-store event open for all FLIBS attendees, featuring tacos, beer, and in-store discounts.

featuring the latest in all boating and marine products; West Marine, FLIBS Official Marine Accessories and Electronics Provider, will be on-site to provide visitors all the tips needed to enjoy water-based activities! Attendees will have access to an exclusively dedicated West Marine Shuttle to and from the West Marine store to Bahia Mar. On Friday, October 28th from 5pm-7pm West Marine (2401 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316) will host an in-store event open for all FLIBS attendees, featuring tacos, beer, and in-store discounts. Educational Seminars: join FLIBS as they provide a series of interactive and educational marine seminars, located in the Broward County Convention Center and complimentary to all show attendees. Featuring a lineup of the industry’s leading professionals such as Sheri Day and Manny Puig from The Blue Wild, Betty Bauman from Ladies Let’s Go Fishing, the FWC Officers, and more – these seminars will cover a variety of topics from Conservation and Sustainability to Fishing Techniques and Best Practices on the Water.

join FLIBS as they provide a series of interactive and educational marine seminars, located in the Broward County Convention Center and complimentary to all show attendees. Featuring a lineup of the industry’s leading professionals such as Sheri Day and Manny Puig from The Blue Wild, Betty Bauman from Ladies Let’s Go Fishing, the FWC Officers, and more – these seminars will cover a variety of topics from Conservation and Sustainability to Fishing Techniques and Best Practices on the Water. Kids’ Corner: from Hook the Future’s kids fishing clinics with Captain Don Dingman, to face painting and marine arts & crafts with The Blue Wild, the Broward County Convention Center will provide the ultimate family-friendly destination at FLIBS this year.

Admission

This year, FLIBS is offering military veterans and First Responders complimentary admission on Sunday, October 30th. A First Responder is anyone charged with responding first to the scene of an emergency, such as police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. Please bring a valid picture ID or send a copy of your ID to cxteam@informa.com to receive your ticket in advance. Friends and family are not eligible to redeem this offer.

To purchase your tickets for the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, please visit: https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/buy_tickets.html

A one-day general admission ticket is available for $39 and is valid for any one day of the show from Thursday-Sunday.

A two-day general admission ticket is available for $66 and is valid for any two days of the show from Thursday-Sunday.

A Wednesday preview ticket is available for $60, valid only for Wednesday, October 26 th .

. Tickets for children (ages 6-15) are available for $15 and valid for any one day of the show from Thursday-Sunday.

Tickets for children under 6 are free and must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Windward VIP tickets are available for $300 and include early show entry, access to the Windward VIP Club, gourmet food, premium beverages, as well as the Water Taxi. Tickets are valid for any one day of the show.

One-day Windward VIP tickets and Fort Lauderdale Concours bundles are also available for $420. Guests can experience all the benefits that VIP offers and 20% off the Fort Lauderdale Concours tickets.

Tickets will provide access to all seven locations of the boat show:

Hotels

Visitors are encouraged to book hotel stays as early as possible. More information about booking hotels can be found by visiting: www.flibs.com/en/hotels .

For more information about the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, please visit: www.flibs.com .

