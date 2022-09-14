Fairline Takes Home Best Exterior Design for its Phantom 65 in 2022 World Yacht Trophies

British luxury motor yacht manufacturer Fairline has been awarded Best Exterior Design for its new Phantom 65 in the 2022 World Yacht Trophies awards announced during this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

The World Yachts Trophies gala dinner rewards the best motor boats and yachts from 13m-140m launched during the year and is followed by a unique Yachts Parade showcasing the most beautiful yachts in the Bay of Cannes.

Miles Moorhouse, Head of Marketing at Fairline, said of the win: “This is another great win for Fairline and in particular our design team, which have worked incredibly hard perfecting the exterior and the contemporary interior styling. It’s fantastic to be recognised internationally at such a prestigious event with stunning boats from all over the world. Everyone at Fairline can be very proud that each time we have entered these prestigious awards, we have won. This includes the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 awards, and hopefully in many years to come.”

The Phantom 65 is Fairline’s first sportbridge yacht bringing an incredibly elegant and modern design to the model range. It offers a variety of social spaces including al-fresco dining, entertaining and lounging space for guests to soak up the sun. Synchronising the volume that is seen on the Squadron, the Phantom brings the streamlined proportions of a Targa, epitomising luxury, handling, performance and space.

The exterior of the Phantom 65 is based on the technical platform of the award-winning Targa 65 featuring sleek lines and large, expansive hull glazing teamed with an expansive sunroof to bathe the interior with natural light. It also boasts a tender garage suitable for a Williams 345 SportJet and offers two engine options – twin Caterpillar C18-1150’s with 31-knot performance, or twin V12 Caterpillar C32-1622’s reaching 37 knots.

The main deck of the Phantom 65 is made for flexible entertaining. It brings the owner an abundance of usable spaces, from generous dining to comfortable saloon seating. At its core, the Phantom 65 offers effortless flow, blending seamlessly from one space to another, creating a haven of tranquillity to relax in.

For more information about Fairline, please visit fairline.com.

