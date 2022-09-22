Last Chance to Take Advantage of Early VIP Pricing for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Purchase Windward VIP tickets before 10/1 and save! Experience an exclusive luxury retreat within the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Windward VIP tickets are valid for any one day including Preview Day on Wednesday.

Your Windward VIP Experience Includes:

Premium Open Bar, Gourmet Food, Luxury Sponsorship Activations and Private Restrooms.

Access to the Boat Show One Hour Early Every Day through the Bahia Mar South Entrance.

Complimentary Shuttle and Water Taxi Service to and from all Seven Show Locations.

VIP Golf Cart Transportation to and from Windward VIP Club and Superyacht Village, Provided by ICON Electronic Vehicles.

Purchase the Fort Lauderdale Concours + Windward VIP Bundled Ticket and Attend a VIP Classic Cars Evening Event with Live Entertainment, Drinks and Hors D’Oeuvres at Superyacht Village.

IMPORTANT: Tickets are only available online here, and there will not be a ticketing box office at the show.

