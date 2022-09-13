Making a difference, one kilometer at a time

One chief stew is dedicated to supporting disadvantaged students in South Africa — and she could use your help.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In Triton’s April issue, Chief Stew Carla Annas shared how she manages the grueling training of a triathlete while also leading the interior team of a 213-foot (65m) yacht. (Read her story here.) Tragedy struck days before her race and the event was canceled, but Annas persevered — and in doing so, found a new purpose for her passion. Here’s her story.

My first Ironman 70.3 race in June 2022 in Durban, South Africa, did not go as planned. Two weeks before the race, the area was ravaged by huge storms. Lives were lost; homes, roads, and beaches were washed away. The race was postponed, but I was due back at work. I could not imagine all my training going to waste.

So family and friends helped me organize my own Ironman 70.3 race – with me as the only participant! We mapped out the full course and ensured all official rules were followed. It was a tough race, battling strong wind and waves all day, but the support of those waiting to cheer me on around almost every corner was overwhelming. I felt honored and privileged.

The experience inspired me to found Community in Action (CIA) to support education in South Africa through sport. I want my races to have a purpose and a meaningful impact.

I will be doing another Ironman 70.3 solo race on Nov. 27 to raise funds for a CIA scholarship to provide an underprivileged child a seven-year primary school education in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

My fundraising goal is R500,000.00 which I intend to raise by race day. Please consider making a donation, no matter how big or small, to support the education of an underprivileged child in South Africa. Donations can be made here.

You can track my progress on Instagram @carla.annas.

