Raymarine Announced as Marine Electronics Partner to BENETEAU Oceanis Sailing Yachts for 2023 Onwards

Raymarine and Groupe Beneteau have today announced a partnership to supply Raymarine award-winning Axiom chartplotters and navigation equipment to the BENETEAU Oceanis range of sailing yachts. This latest collaboration will see Raymarine instruments fitted as standard across the Oceanis range, which have been chosen specifically for their proven track record in reliability.

Raymarine has a long-standing relationship with Groupe Beneteau and is an existing preferred supplier to the yacht manufacturer’s Jeanneau, Lagoon, and Excess brands. Raymarine’s past performance in providing a reliable and high level of support and service was also pivotal in being chosen to supply the Oceanis range.

The Oceanis line offers comfortable, safe and efficient sailing yachts with increasingly stable hulls, thoughtful design, and simplified manoeuvring. With eight sleek models ranging from 30 to 60 feet to choose from, sailors have endless possibilities for coastal sailing and long cruises before enjoying time back at the dock or anchor. The well-known and recognised brand of Oceanis Yachts are perfectly complimented by the renowned ease of use, rugged design and constant innovation that comes with Raymarine products. From plotting out their next passage to the latest accurate information displays, Oceanis owners will have the power to explore, plan and navigate with ease.

“As leading innovators in marine electronics for over 80 years, our products give confidence to sailors around the world, knowing their equipment has been robustly designed and they have the support of a global network behind them,” says Gregoire Outters, VP and General Manager of Raymarine. “We have an excellent relationship with Groupe Beneteau, already supplying several of their other brands across both power and sail. We are delighted to strengthen our dedication to the sailing community with this latest partnership.”

“I am extremely pleased to announce this partnership and particularly appreciate the great relationship we’ve had for years with Raymarine. We can always rely on their products and have a great trust of their support around the world,” confirms Yann Masselot, Beneteau Brand Director.

As the approved supplier, Raymarine products will be standard fit on all Oceanis boats from 2023 onwards, with the NEW Oceanis Yacht 60 launching at Cannes Yachting Festival, held from 6-11 September 2022

Learn more about Raymarine’s sailing product range by visiting https://www.raymarine.co.uk/ view/blog/news/details/ beneteau-partnership.html

