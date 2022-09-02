SAFE Boats Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

SAFE Boats International is proud to announce that they have earned ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. DNV, an independent certification and risk management provider, performed a comprehensive audit of SAFE Boats’ systems and processes at their Bremerton locations to bestow this designation.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a foundation for sustained quality and performance across all aspects of the company’s operations. The standard is based on seven quality management principles, including customer focus, leadership, engagement, and continuous improvement.

“ISO 9001 certification demonstrates SAFE Boats’ philosophy of consistently building and delivering quality boats to our customers.” said Richard Schwarz, CEO of SAFE Boats International. “Our customers can be assured that SAFE Boats has implemented the highest standards in the development, production, and support of our products and will continue to provide the quality and service that current and past customers have come to expect from us.”

The quality management principles established by ISO will help SAFE Boats to continue to improve their products while empowering and engaging their people across all levels of the organization. “Our certification and focus on improvement benefits customers and vendors alike and raises the bar for our industry”, added Schwarz.