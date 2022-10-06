ABYC Opens Registration for 2023 Standards Week

ANNAPOLIS, MD, October 6, 2022 – The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, has opened registration for its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

“Standards Week brings a wide range of industry stakeholders together to review and improve boating safety standards,” says Pete Chisholm, Mercury Marine product safety manager and Technical Board chair. “It has the added benefit of allowing an environment to build collaborative relationships across the industry.”

A critical step in developing ABYC safety standards, Standards Week includes participation from a diverse group of marine industry professionals, each with a different perspective and area of expertise. Participants at Standards Week learn which standards are being revised or newly considered for development and how these standards may affect the future of boating.

“PTCs are comprised of over 400 industry professionals with a vested interest in ensuring the standards reflect what they experience, are researching, and what they envision for the future,” added Brian Goodwin, ABYC technical director. “The annual ABYC Standards supplement requires input from those who understand where the industry is headed.”

Below is a list of onsite PTC’s conducting meetings during Standards Week:

Fire Fighting and Detection Systems

Electrical

Fuel and Ventilation

Control Systems

Thermal Appliance

For more information about Standards Week, the surrounding events, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.abycstandardsweek.com

MORE ABOUT ABYC STANDARDS

In product liability lawsuits, ABYC standards are the authoritative reference for evaluating issues of design, construction, maintenance, and product performance.

ABYC standards are the basis of certification programs, marine surveys, and legal judgements.

ABYC is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accredited representative to ISO, and works to promote the needs of the US marine industry in relation to ISO.

ABYC standards cover a broad range of topics including US federal requirements.

Since 1954, the nonprofit American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has developed safety standards for boat design, construction, equipage, repair and maintenance. The essential global source of marine industry technical information, ABYC’s product safety standards, credentialing, education, training, and other tools help members make boating safer.

