Bahamas now offers yachts four flag options

We have a new player in the field of international standards for yacht safety and registration. The island nation of the Bahamas joins an ever-increasing pool of flag options with the relaunch of a mega yacht division by the Bahamas Maritime Authority.
The Bahamas is a ranking member of the Executive Council at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Its technical knowledge and expertise are exhibited as the flag of choice for most of the world’s cruise ships. Its shipping fleet ranks high among all port state control authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Paris MOU.
THE BAHAMAS OFFERS YACHTS FOUR DIFFERENT TYPES OF REGISTRATIONS:
Manning requirements are always a hot topic for yachts, especially those that charter. The Bahamas appears to have recognized the unique nature of yachts, while ensuring that the international rules are still adhered to. There are no restrictions on nationality. Practical and realistic manning levels are assigned based on the size, area of operation, and intended use of the yacht. Licenses and certificates issued by other “white-listed” nations that are signatory to the STCW Code are recognized without the need for further examination. Moreover — insert collective sigh of relief — the Bahamas recognizes both the RYA and the MCA’s Y-system of crew certification without restriction or additional requirements of training.
THERE ARE SEVERAL OTHER INTERESTING POINTS THAT THE BAHAMAS IS MARKETING:
Capt. Jake Desvergers is Chief Surveyor for International Yacht Bureau (IYB), which provides flag state inspection services to private and commercial yachts on behalf of several flag state administrations.Topics: