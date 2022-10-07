Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Is Making A Splash at the Broward County Convention Center

Fort Lauderdale, FL (September 27, 2022) – The Broward County Convention Center will be at the forefront of the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), which will take place October 26-30. Hosting the largest number of debuts in marine products, personal vessels, and a phenomenal line-up of family-friendly activations, the convention center is set to offer visitors of all ages an unforgettable FLIBS experience. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, this blockbuster event showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

“We are excited to welcome our local and global guests back to the world-class Broward County Convention Center,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, producers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. “Central to the show’s design, the convention center will provide guests with an unforgettable experience showcasing the latest in industry-leading vessels and maritime products that will be available throughout the exhibition floor while offering a lineup of family-friendly activations for all our visitors enjoy.”

The convention center will feature the global debut of Axopar 45. Designed with Scandinavian style and functionality, the Axopar 45 vessel exudes confidence, harmony, and composure with an air of sophistication. In partnership with Nautical Ventures, visitors will have the opportunity to interact and experiment with the Axopar 45 – all within the convention center. For marine enthusiasts looking for the latest in fishing and boating, Blackfins 302DC comes on the market with a two-step hull design, which helps boost performance and creates an impeccably smooth and dry ride – and is a vessel for enjoying leisure time on the water with friends and family.

Beyond the selection of impressive maritime products and boats that the convention center has to offer, guests can also visit the Angler’s Lounge on the second floor. This new addition will feature a premiere buffet and cash bar, providing an air-conditioned oasis for those looking for a break to hang with friends or entertain clients in style and comfort. Guests will also be able to purchase refreshments from the Main Bar, presented by Suzuki, a full-service bar offering delectable drinks from FLIBS featured brands.

Some of the exciting components that will be featured at the Broward County Convention Center, include:

The AquaZone by Nautical Ventures: centered around its memorable 40,000-gallon freshwater pool, thrill seekers and water lovers alike, will be able to experience the exciting and engaging live-action display developed by Nautical Ventures. The Aquazone is uniquely designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products. FLIBS will feature groundbreaking products such as the debut of Jet Car USA and Wave Shark Electric Jet Boards , delivering a thrilling ride for attendees.

centered around its memorable 40,000-gallon freshwater pool, thrill seekers and water lovers alike, will be able to experience the exciting and engaging live-action display developed by Nautical Ventures. The Aquazone is uniquely designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products. FLIBS will feature groundbreaking products such as the debut of and , delivering a thrilling ride for attendees. Kids’ Corner: exclusive to the BCCC, children 4-16 will be able to enjoy Hook the Future’s kids fishing clinics which will include Captain Don Dingman demonstrating various fishing techniques while showcasing a wide variety of fish species. Each participating child will get a free Hook the Future/Carolina Skiff custom rod & reel combo. Guests won’t want to miss this hands-on, interactive fishing clinic for kids, as well as face painting and marine arts & crafts with The Blue Wild, providing the ultimate family-friendly destination at FLIBS this year.

exclusive to the BCCC, children 4-16 will be able to enjoy Hook the Future’s kids fishing clinics which will include Captain Don Dingman demonstrating various fishing techniques while showcasing a wide variety of fish species. Each participating child will get a free Hook the Future/Carolina Skiff custom rod & reel combo. Guests won’t want to miss this hands-on, interactive fishing clinic for kids, as well as face painting and marine arts & crafts with The Blue Wild, providing the ultimate family-friendly destination at FLIBS this year. Winterfest’s Holiday Corner: families will be able to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the Winterfest Boat Parade located in their “Holiday Corner.” Visit Santa on Wednesday-Saturday from 12-3 PM and Sunday from 1-4pm. Times are subject to change without notice, as Santa will be taking breaks to feed his reindeer.

families will be able to meet Santa Claus and his friends from the Winterfest Boat Parade located in their “Holiday Corner.” Visit Santa on Wednesday-Saturday from 12-3 PM and Sunday from 1-4pm. Times are subject to change without notice, as Santa will be taking breaks to feed his reindeer. Educational Seminars: featuring a lineup of the industry’s leading professionals such as Sheri Day, Manny Puig and Jim Mathie from The Blue Wild, Betty Bauman from Ladies Let’s Go Fishing, FWC Officers, Captain Bouncer Smith and more– these seminars will cover a variety of topics from conservation and sustainability to fishing techniques and best practices on the water. All of FLIBS seminars are open to visitors of all ages. A full schedule can be found on the show’s official webpage, www.flibs.com/en/experience/convention_center.html

featuring a lineup of the industry’s leading professionals such as Sheri Day, Manny Puig and Jim Mathie from The Blue Wild, Betty Bauman from Ladies Let’s Go Fishing, FWC Officers, Captain Bouncer Smith and more– these seminars will cover a variety of topics from conservation and sustainability to fishing techniques and best practices on the water. All of FLIBS seminars are open to visitors of all ages. A full schedule can be found on the show’s official webpage, www.flibs.com/en/experience/convention_center.html The Official Ford Trunk and Towing Hub: displaying the latest in electric vehicles (EV), the BCCC will offer a glimpse into Ford’s 2022 Ford MACH-E and F-150 Lightning. For a lineup of the Ford vehicles featured at FLIBS, check out buyfordnow.com.

displaying the latest in electric vehicles (EV), the BCCC will offer a glimpse into Ford’s 2022 Ford MACH-E and F-150 Lightning. For a lineup of the Ford vehicles featured at FLIBS, check out buyfordnow.com. 2022 Current Creators: Influencer Meet & Greet: a new addition to FLIBS, the convention center will host the leading marine industry creators, providing an exclusive area for creators to meet with fans and lead informative seminars showcasing the latest in marine product partnerships. To learn more about the creators attending FLIBS, visit currentawards.com.

a new addition to FLIBS, the convention center will host the leading marine industry creators, providing an exclusive area for creators to meet with fans and lead informative seminars showcasing the latest in marine product partnerships. To learn more about the creators attending FLIBS, visit currentawards.com. Boating for the Cause: in recognition of breast cancer awareness month, FLIBS aims to raise $20,000 toward the fight against cancer! Guest will have the chance to win a pink 9.5’ skiff with a Mercury 6 HP outboard motor and aluminum trailer, valued at $16,500, donated by Informa Markets and Reef Runner Boats. 100% of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation and the Memorial Foundation. Suggested minimum donation of $20 for 1 raffle ticket or $35 for 2 raffle tickets.

Guests that start their FLIBS experience at the convention center will be able to enjoy some amazing transportation perks. As FLIBS Transportation Hub, the convention center will provide guests with over 3,000 parking spots for as low as $20 a day. This unmatched deal offers visitors the ability to move throughout all seven show sites in a stress-free manner utilizing the show’s complimentary shuttle and ticketed water taxi services accessible from the convention center.

From water taxis to free shuttles and plenty of public parking, getting to FLIBS will be nothing but smooth sailing. The various transportation options from the convention center will include:

Parking: for those driving and looking to start the FLIBS experience stress-free—park at the Broward County Convention Center for an undisputed affordable flat rate! For other parking options, visit: https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/parking.html.

for those driving and looking to start the FLIBS experience stress-free—park at the Broward County Convention Center for an undisputed affordable flat rate! For other parking options, visit: https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/parking.html. Brightline Train: visiting from Miami or West Palm Beach? The Brightline will get you to the show, skipping traffic and parking with an express rail service to Fort Lauderdale. All Brightline users will have access to a complimentary shuttle from the train station to FLIBS. For tickets, visit gobrightline.com.

visiting from Miami or West Palm Beach? The Brightline will get you to the show, skipping traffic and parking with an express rail service to Fort Lauderdale. All Brightline users will have access to a complimentary shuttle from the train station to FLIBS. For tickets, visit gobrightline.com. Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi: the best way to navigate the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is by taking the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, which will connect visitors to all show sites from numerous locations. The show’s water taxi services will begin to operate one hour before the show opens and will discontinue service one hour after the show closes.

Daily tickets ($15) as well as 5-day passes ($65) are available and must be pre-purchased online by visiting, https://watertaxi.com/flibs/.

Free Shuttle Service : move comfortably throughout FLIBS using the show’s various shuttle routes. The complimentary shuttles will begin to operate one hour before the show opens and will wrap service one hour after the show closes. Routes include: Purple Shuttle Loop: Pick-up/Drop-off to and from the Broward County Convention Center to Bahia Mar.

: move comfortably throughout FLIBS using the show’s various shuttle routes. The complimentary shuttles will begin to operate one hour before the show opens and will wrap service one hour after the show closes. Routes include:

Green Shuttle Loop: Pick-up/Drop-off to and from the Broward County Convention Center to SuperYacht Village to Bahia Mar.



West Marine Blue Shuttle Loop: Pick-up/Drop-off to and From West Marine to Bahia Mar.



Red Shuttle Loop: Pick-up/Drop-off to and From the Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station to Water Taxi Pick-up/Drop-off at the Riverside Hotel.



To purchase your tickets for the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, please visit: https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/tickets.html.

Topics: