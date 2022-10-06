British Admiralty to phase out paper charts

British Admiralty paper navigational charts have been vital to commercial and recreational vessels for more than 200 years. But changes in electronic and digital cartography have the UK Hydrographic Office planning to phase out Admiralty Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) from production. The plan to stop printing paper charts will be implemented over the next several years, with completion expected in 2026.

The focus for more than 3,500 official British Admiralty charts will be on the electronic navigational chart (ENC) versions.

www.admiralty.co.uk/sunsetting-paper-charts

