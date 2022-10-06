Crew training at USVI Charter show

An opportunity for captains, mates, chefs, and deck crew, to get a certificate of excellence is available in a new crew training class during the USVI Charter Yacht Show. Taught by instructors from Seven Seas Preparatory Academy, the new “Charter Yacht Professional Excellence” certificate training will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas. The class is followed by a Q&A and a crew party.

Superyacht Capt. Wendy Ulma will be the chief instructor using her experience as a USCG 3000 ITC license holder. Training topics include crew responsibilities and relationships, how to set boundaries with crew and guests, guest communications and expectations, personal health, necessary items, and mechanical preventative maintenance.

Registration is open to all term-charter yacht crews of VIPCA vessel members, valued at $125.

usviyachtshow.org/training

