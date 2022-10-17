Grand Opening of Universal Tenders & Universal Suzuki Marine

Universal Tenders started over 1 year ago from request/suggestion of yacht Captains who, while doing their seasonal maintenance on their yacht, didn’t have enough crew and time to rehabilitate their tender.

We decide to create a division of Universal Marine called Universal Tenders. Without any ads, we started building the infrastructure and the workforce over the months, such as of now we have 14 people dedicated to maintain, service and repair all the tenders needs from simple engine service, fiberglass repairs, paint touch ups or full paint jobs, electrical, electronics, upholstery, and antifoulings. That’s the reason why we are called “1 STOP TENDERS SERVICES.”

In a little over a year, we serviced over 100 tenders from a simple antifouling to full refits, and our customers appreciate the fact that when they reach Florida, they bring their tender to Universal Tenders and gets hull out immediately. They don’t need to worry about the safety of them, dockage or maintenance.

Simultaneously we had a huge demand to repower tenders and after a study of the different outboards on the market, their reliability, quality, availability, and warranties, we decided to joint forces with SUZUKI MARINE OUTBOARDS, and created Universal Suzuki Marine.

We stock engines, parts, and have onboard 2 Master Suzuki techs full time onsite, with over 30 years experience. The comments from our customers are being very positive about our choice of SUZUKI OUTBOARDS: lot quieter, less fuel consumption, lower maintenance cost and 5 years warranty.

Our new store where we carry wide variety of tenders parts as batteries, electrical parts, pumps, underwater lights, engine parts, electronics, located at Universal Marine and open to public, you could order online or just pass by and shop.

Welcome to the world of Universal Marine Center, Tenders & Suzuki Marine

COO Bernard Calot – CEO Laurent Bensoussan

