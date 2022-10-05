Hurricane Relief Collection at Captains & Cocktails Happy Hour

It’s almost time for our Captains & Cocktails Happy Hour, and we’re thrilled we have the privilege to host the maritime community for a night of cocktails, networking, and camaraderie.

As proud members of the maritime community, we want to do our part to aid in the efforts to help those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Triton has partnered with Professional Women in Yachting (PWY) and our happy hour tomorrow will serve as a collection location for both financial contributions and donation items.

We are suggesting a donation of $5 per person. This is not required to attend, but would be greatly appreciated. As a thank you for your generosity, every person that donates will receive an extra raffle ticket to win one of our door prizes. We will have a QR code set up at check in to facilitate financial donations as well as tables to receive other items on the PWY list.

We look forward to a wonderful evening with our fellow maritime friends and hope to make a positive impact for those devastated by the hurricane.

Our Captains & Cocktails Happy Hour is at 6-8 p.m. on October 6, and will be at 1300 SE 17 St. To reserve a spot at the event, click here.

For more information about the hurricane relief immediate assistance supplies list, click here.

