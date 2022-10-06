JMS Yachting opens yacht management office in U.S. 

JMS Yachting has opened an office in the U.S with an industry veteran at the helm. Rick Thomas, founder of Nautical Structures, has been named president of JMS Yachting USA. He brings 36 years of experience to the new Fort Lauderdale office.

The new U.S.-based business starts with a San Lorenzo and two Heesen yachts, and Thomas said he will use his expertise to grow the fleet. “My vision is to attract U.S.-built yachts, in U.S. waters, with U.S. owners,” Thomas said, as well as to support U.S. owners who are bringing their large vessels built overseas into U.S. waters.

Thomas said Franc Jansen, the founder, director, and fleet manager of Jansen Maritime Services, wanted to build a U.S. presence with a U.S. business, not necessarily a European business simply brought to the U.S. “He recruited me to grow a U.S. business built right here in the United States.”

JMS Yachting USA’s strength is that it handles yacht management exclusively, Thomas said. “We specialize in taking care of and managing boats with services such as crew placement, recruiting, payroll, full ISM compliance, arranging and overseeing the yacht’s service and refit, selecting the suitable shipyard, or helping the owner with a new boat, including new boat construction management,” Thomas said. “One of my primary goals is to also help boost the U.S. boat building industry with new builds here in the States.”

www.jmsyachting.com

