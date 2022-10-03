JPMA Announce New Partnerships During Monaco Yacht Show 2022

John Percival Marine Associates today announced three new partnerships with Nautilus International, MarSAR International and SEACertify.

Anna Percival-Harris, Managing Director of JPMA said “we are thrilled to announce these new partnerships with three prestigious Wirral based companies, in our 25th anniversary year. JPMA has always aimed to provide crew with a diverse portfolio of services, and with these new partnerships, we can expand our offering once more. As the newest strategic partner of Nautilus International, we will be able to give crew access to this well respected trade union with a substantial membership discount. By partnering with MarSAR and SEACertify our superyacht and workboat students can now access a much wider range of non-mandatory courses, which compliment our wide variety of RYA and MCA accredited Deck & Engineering courses. We very much look forward to working closely with our new partners”.

MarSAR International’s Director Matthew Schanck said: “This partnership will give our clients and customers access to a wider range of accredited training services and courses, including STCW courses that are currently in high demand for volunteers onboard international search and rescue vessels in the Mediterranean and elsewhere in the world. It will also allow us to bring our expertise in emergency response training, navigational audits and assessments, incident investigation and vessel management further into the commercial sector and into the yachting industry, improving safety and ensuring crews, vessels, owners and operators are able to be prepared for the unexpected whilst protecting their most important assets – their people.”

Nautilus International Strategic Organiser Laura Molineux said the Union welcomed the new partnership, ‘Anna and Hoylake Sailing School/JPMA is a passionate educator and advocate of superyacht crew, and a welcome new partner to support the Union’s commitment to values of professionalism, safety and welfare of maritime professionals working at sea and ashore across the maritime industry. We look forward to working together closely to provide a tailored service to our members.’

Scott Molloy, Managing Director of SEACertify said: “I’m very proud to announce our partnership with JPMA, our Wirral neighbours in the UK.This can only benefit our mutual student client base and the sectors they work in. Commercial and private vessel crew are absolutely assured to receive the right balance of quality training between JPMA and its partners.Demands for engineering and technology skills at sea continue to grow exponentially. The right training in each case is usually a blend of mandatory and non-mandatory courses, together with experienced mentoring.Students can also take multiple courses between JPMA and its local partners in one visit, reducing student training costs and time.Together we are best placed to provide easy student access to quality training and advice, whilst also increasing safety and service level at sea.”

