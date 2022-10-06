New webinars target marine technician trainers

The ABYC Foundation Educator Training Conference offers a subscription-based monthly webinar series for the education and training of future and existing marine technicians. The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) service includes nine webinars for live interaction with ABYC staff and speakers, networking, and prize drawings. The series is designed for teachers, school administrators, and industry professionals.

“This is now an ongoing opportunity to bring together the people training our future marine technicians and those who are actively hiring,” said ABYC Foundation Executive Director Margaret Podlich.

Webinar sessions include:

Sept. 20, Teaching Technical Topics: Lessons from Construction

Oct. 12, Don’t Reinvent the Wheel: 8 Resources You Should Know

Nov. 21, Electrical Systems Do’s and Don’ts: A Visual Journey

Dec. 13, Boatyard and Marina Safety Considerations

Jan. 25, 2023, How People Learn

Feb. 14, 2023, Educating Future Fiberglass Composite Boat Builders

Mar. 14, 2023, What the Industry Wants

Apr. 12, 2023, Fundamental Trailer Repair

May 11, 2023, Marine Systems Training Aids

Since 1954, the nonprofit ABYC has developed safety standards for boat design, construction, equipment, repair, and maintenance. The council also serves as a source of marine industry technical information, product safety standards, credentialing, education, and training.

www.teachboats.org

