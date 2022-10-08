Saint Lucia: Piton Power

It may be in the Eastern Caribbean, but this island nation could easily be mistaken for a Polynesian paradise.

In a region known for flat and arid islands, Saint Lucia shows travelers a different side of the Caribbean. Thick with rainforested greenery, the island is crowned with two mountainous volcanic spires known as the Pitons: Gros Piton and Petit Piton, linked by the Piton Mitan ridge.

These features make St. Lucia a prime destination for bird watchers, hikers, and nature lovers, while the pristine beaches that many travel to the Caribbean for are also available — in white, gold, and black sand versions.

There are two marinas on St. Lucia, one in Marigot Bay and the other in Rodney Bay. Rodney Bay is surrounded by some of the island’s best hotels and restaurants, along with trails, beaches, and a nearby national park. Marigot Bay is known as a “hurricane hole” for its sheltering mountains and minimal tidal changes. The Marigot Bay Resort includes 124 suites, two outdoor pools, four restaurants, four bars, a fitness center, and a spa. All resort facilities and amenities are available to marina guests, as well as water and land adventures, such as river kayaking, ziplining, jungle biking, and horseback riding.

Port Entry

Updated entry requirements effective Sept. 5, 2022.

Prior to entry, obtain a customs clearance within 24 hours of arrival in Saint Lucia.

Documents showing the boat’s ownership and nature of business; clearance documentation from the last port prior to St. Lucia, with customs declaration; and passports or visas for all crew and passengers are required.

Visitors can request a stay of up to 3 months, with an application available for more time.

Fully vaccinated travelers must provide a valid vaccination record; unvaccinated travelers ages 5 and up must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 5 days prior to arrival.

All travelers must complete a health screening form available online at www.stlucia.org/en/covid-19

Superyacht marinas in St. Lucia

Marigot Bay Marina

The marina has recently completed an upgrade, including a new marina boardwalk, a redesigned bridge that connects the marina to Marigot Bay Resort, and the new “Hurricane Hole” restaurant. Projects to be added before winter include dredging, installation of a new 60-cycle converter, and new electrical pedestals. There are 20 mooring buoys and 42 berths. Each buoy can sustain a maximum weight capacity of 70 tons, with each accommodating up to 3 boats depending on size. Berths accommodate yachts up to 280 feet (85m). Draft: 20 feet (6m). WiFi and onsite fuel are available, as well as customs and immigration clearance. Laundry, private showers, provisioning, onsite dining, and transportation services also available.

Rodney Bay Marina

The marina has 253 total slips, 32 of which can accommodate megayachts up to 285 feet (86.8m). Draft: 13 feet (3.9m). WiFi and onsite fuel is available, as well as customs and immigration clearance. Laundry, private showers, provisioning, onsite dining, and transportation services are also available.

Crew Go-To List

Bank

Bridge St.

758-453-1630

Castries-Gros Islet Highway

758-456-6003

Florist

Flower Shack

Rodney Bay Marina

758-452-0555

mail@flowershack.net

Laundry

Saltwater Services Ltd

Marigot Bay, Soucis

758-451-5965

Suds Laundry

Gros Islet

758-486-0710

Medical

Tapion Hospital

Tapion Road

758-459-2000

St. Judes Hospital

Micoud Highway

758-459-6700

OKEU Hospital

Castries

758-458-6500

Post Office

Rodney Bay Post Office

JQ Rodney Bay Mall

758-452-8972

Anse la Raye Post Office

Theodorine

758-451-4226

Provisioning

Massy Stores

Rodney Bay Village Jaywalk Shopping Mall

758-457-2270

In-store shopping for wines, spirits, cheeses, fresh produce, meats and grocery items. Free delivery is available for orders over $500.

The Promise Supermarket

Soucis

758-451-4888

Wide assortment of snacks and groceries available, along with household, pet, hardware, and electrical products.

Phones & SIM Cards

Digicel Experience Store

William Peter Blvd. Casteries

758-725-3555

The Cell

Baywalk Shopping Mall, Rodney Bay

758-713-5500

Salon & Spa

Spa Village at Marigot Bay Resort

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina

758-458-5300

Located right next to the Marigot Bay marina.

Hummingbird Hand Spa

Bonne Terre Gros Islet

758-726-2062

Transportation

St. Lu Taxi and Tours

Morne Fortune, Castries

758-489-0041

FRAM Tours & Taxi Services

Rodney Bay

758-723-9095

Topics: