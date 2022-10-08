Saint Lucia: Piton Power

In a region known for flat and arid islands, Saint Lucia shows travelers a different side of the Caribbean. Thick with rainforested greenery, the island is crowned with two mountainous volcanic spires known as the Pitons: Gros Piton and Petit Piton, linked by the Piton Mitan ridge.
These features make St. Lucia a prime destination for bird watchers, hikers, and nature lovers, while the pristine beaches that many travel to the Caribbean for are also available — in white, gold, and black sand versions.
There are two marinas on St. Lucia, one in Marigot Bay and the other in Rodney Bay. Rodney Bay is surrounded by some of the island’s best hotels and restaurants, along with trails, beaches, and a nearby national park. Marigot Bay is known as a “hurricane hole” for its sheltering mountains and minimal tidal changes. The Marigot Bay Resort includes 124 suites, two outdoor pools, four restaurants, four bars, a fitness center, and a spa. All resort facilities and amenities are available to marina guests, as well as water and land adventures, such as river kayaking, ziplining, jungle biking, and horseback riding.
The marina has recently completed an upgrade, including a new marina boardwalk, a redesigned bridge that connects the marina to Marigot Bay Resort, and the new “Hurricane Hole” restaurant. Projects to be added before winter include dredging, installation of a new 60-cycle converter, and new electrical pedestals. There are 20 mooring buoys and 42 berths. Each buoy can sustain a maximum weight capacity of 70 tons, with each accommodating up to 3 boats depending on size. Berths accommodate yachts up to 280 feet (85m). Draft: 20 feet (6m). WiFi and onsite fuel are available, as well as customs and immigration clearance. Laundry, private showers, provisioning, onsite dining, and transportation services also available.
The marina has 253 total slips, 32 of which can accommodate megayachts up to 285 feet (86.8m). Draft: 13 feet (3.9m). WiFi and onsite fuel is available, as well as customs and immigration clearance. Laundry, private showers, provisioning, onsite dining, and transportation services are also available.
Bridge St.
758-453-1630
Castries-Gros Islet Highway
758-456-6003
Rodney Bay Marina
758-452-0555
mail@flowershack.net
Marigot Bay, Soucis
758-451-5965
Gros Islet
758-486-0710
Tapion Road
758-459-2000
Micoud Highway
758-459-6700
Castries
758-458-6500
JQ Rodney Bay Mall
758-452-8972
Theodorine
758-451-4226
Rodney Bay Village Jaywalk Shopping Mall
758-457-2270
In-store shopping for wines, spirits, cheeses, fresh produce, meats and grocery items. Free delivery is available for orders over $500.
Soucis
758-451-4888
Wide assortment of snacks and groceries available, along with household, pet, hardware, and electrical products.
William Peter Blvd. Casteries
758-725-3555
Baywalk Shopping Mall, Rodney Bay
758-713-5500
Marigot Bay Resort and Marina
758-458-5300
Located right next to the Marigot Bay marina.
Bonne Terre Gros Islet
758-726-2062
Morne Fortune, Castries
758-489-0041
Rodney Bay
