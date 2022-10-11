“Spirit of the Sea” with Master Whiskey Maker Stuart McNamara

Triton News is excited to introduce the “Spirit of the Sea” to the maritime community. Portmagee triple distilled Irish whiskey is finished in Barbados rum casks and is the perfect accompaniment to your yachting adventures.

Triton & Chef Danny Davies will host a premier whiskey tasting experience at The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale. Guests will enjoy an exclusive whiskey tasting and food pairing led by Master of Whiskey, Stuart McNamara on 10.13.22.

A few lucky Triton followers will be invited to attend. Register at the link below to be selected to attend.

https://bit.ly/3ydAa2w

This event is limited seating but don’t fret you can join their mailing list to find our when you can get your hands on this amazing Irish Whiskey as it launches in retails stores here in the USA.

https://bit.ly/3SR9goR

Thank you to our friends at Worth Avenue Yachts for hosting us on M/Y Cupcake, this stunning yacht is available for charter and you can follow her adventures @motoryachtcupcake & @worthavenueyachts

Portmagee Whiskey @whiskeyblogger

Topics: