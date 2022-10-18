The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is Anchors Away with World Debuts and Exclusive Luxury Experiences

The largest in-water presence of boats and marine exhibits returns to Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, October 26 – Sunday, October 30, 2022

Showcasing more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country, the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) will take place Wednesday, October 26th through Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Guests can start their FLIBS experience at the Broward County Convention Center, serving as the show’s transportation hub offering plenty of options for self-parking, complimentary shuttle access, and water taxi services along with the latest in fishing boats, cruisers, and marine accessories! From there, the sea of fun continues through six more show locations including Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier 66 Marina, and Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South.

The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show – owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets – offers an exceptional lineup of luxury experiences. Guests will receive exclusive VIP treatments with one-of-a-kind exhibitions at Windward VIP Club and Superyacht Village.

“We can’t wait to welcome the residents and visitors of Fort Lauderdale back to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for our 63rd year, this month,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. “We place great emphasis on offering a luxurious event for all guests of the Boat Show, and we have made certain that no stone has been left unturned for this year’s VIP experiences.”

Superyacht Village

Superyacht Village returns to the ‘Venice of America’ as an exclusive marina featuring the most awe-inspiring watercraft at the show. Guests can window-shop aboard world-famous vessels or meet with famed yacht builders to discuss their next excursion on the sea. After relaxing on the renowned superyachts, attendees can unwind further while grabbing a drink at the SYV bar overlooking the beautiful marina.

Among the superyachts on display at Superyacht Village includes the long-awaited FLIBS 2022 U.S. debut of the Mangusta Oceano 50. Sporting a length of over 163 feet, she can accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms and 11 crew members. This jaw-dropping superyacht was designed by Alberto Mancini with naval architecture developed by Pierluigi Ausonio.

The Tri-Deck FD110, making her world debut at FLIBS 2022, launched this summer and sports five-cabins, full-height windows, and a length of 109 feet. This superyacht is the largest build to date in Horizon’s Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement series.

Anchored at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina’s “Pier South” property, Superyacht Village is adjacent to the southeast corner of the 17th Street Causeway bridge, serving as the gateway to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Superyacht Village will be open to all general admission ticket holders and features direct access to FLIBS by water taxi and shuttle bus, as well as on-site valet ($50) and self-parking ($25).

Windward VIP Experience

Experience your own personal sanctuary at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. A ticket to the Windward VIP Club, located at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center’s Captain’s Lounge, offers guests a private indoor and outdoor luxury retreat with gourmet food options and a premium open bar with tastings by Whitehaven, Ketel One Botanical, Tanqueray, and Crown Royal. VIP guests will receive thoughtfully assembled gift bags sponsored by Douglas Elliman and have access to the Boat Show one hour early through the Bahia Mar South Entrance. In addition to these features, the LaVictoire Finance team will be providing their financial service solutions to Windward VIP Club attendees, to help assist those looking to finance their dream boat.

Looking for an even more extraordinary experience? Attendees can purchase the Windward VIP + Fort Lauderdale Concours Bundled Ticket ($495) and attend the 2nd Annual Fort Lauderdale Concours event featuring one of a kind classic cars with live entertainment, cocktails, and canapés at Superyacht Village at Pier Sixty-Six South on Friday, October 28th from 5 PM to 10 PM. Guests will be captivated with celebrated car collections, rarely seen classic and iconic cars, fine art, fashion, and a special curation of high-end collectible sneakers displayed to match select cars’ aesthetics.

Tickets for the Windward VIP Experience ($375), are valid for one day from Wednesday to Sunday, including Preview Day on Wednesday. A ticket to the Windward VIP Experience also includes complimentary golf cart transportation service provided by ICON Electric Vehicles to and from Windward VIP Club and Superyacht Village, as well as complimentary shuttle service and water taxi access to and from all seven show locations and VIP areas.

For additional information about tickets, Superyacht Village, the Windward VIP Experience, and more, please visit: www.flibs.com

