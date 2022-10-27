Triton announces YATCO partnership

Triton News Network, powered by our new partnership with YATCO, will be more progressive, more on-trend, and more personalized than ever.
Planned improvements include a new website and an app to be launched in the coming months. With these developments, Triton content will be more easily accessed by yachting professionals across the globe, and our expanded reach will give us access to even more dynamic storytelling on a wider range of topics.
The goal is to leverage our combined resources to provide an all-in-one platform that yacht crew and other maritime professionals can rely on for industry news that matters, tips and tools, and the best insider advice to help guide our readers through the full life cycle of a yachting career.
In addition, we plan to launch a marina partner program over the next year to improve delivery of our magazine to more of your favorite ports of call. So whether you prefer the magazine or a digital, app-based experience, both will be easier to access.
“The long reach of Triton readers and followers mixes perfectly with the customer base of YATCO,” says Triton Publisher Jim Bronstien, who, along with Kevin Quirk, acquired the publication in 2021. “By partnering together, we can deliver much more content and information to both groups.”
YATCO, founded in 2000 by CEO Steven Myers, is the “Trusted Global Marketplace” for all yacht listings worldwide. YATCO’s services have expanded to lead the industry in cutting-edge, intelligent software solutions and services for yachting professionals to compete in the digital age.
“We are really excited to partner with Triton,” says Myers. “Our technology platform and ability to connect the yacht industry in new ways match perfectly with Triton’s long-standing platform of reaching out to the industry through networking and content delivery.”
Triton’s planned improvements will align perfectly with a new offering now announced by YATCO: the YATCO Services MLS! This new platform will connect the industry’s top service providers with yachting professionals and consumers worldwide. YATCO Services Directory will feature marinas, training academies, shipyards, yacht management companies, marine fabricators, marine retailers, and many more. Get more details from info@YATCO.com.
