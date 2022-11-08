Following the Merger of Dryad Global and IMSA, the Maritime Risk Technology Company Exceeds Expectations

EDITOR’S NOTE: Corey Ranslem, CEO of Dryad Global, is also the Triton‘s technology editor.

Six months after formally merging with IMSA under the comprehensive brand, Dryad Global, the result is a powerful tech company that provides real-time maritime risk intelligence, analysis, cybersecurity, and solutions direct to clients whether they’re mobile, at their desks or on the bridge.

Prior to the merger and considering recent maritime industry shifts—such as the preference for end-to-end offerings, and holistic, digitised security offerings—the two companies assessed the combined strengths of both organisations and ultimately created an essential best-in-class maritime risk partner to best serve the international maritime community. They include governmental and regulatory agencies, port security, and commercial, cruise and superyachting sectors.

Together, Dryad Global and IMSA Global have expanded their product portfolio to offer the industry-leading ARMS Fleet Manager platform to all clients. ARMS technology is the first of its kind shipboard-based, real-time, geo-specific maritime risk information system delivered via an intuitive and accessible tablet-based interface.

ARMS Fleet Manager —Dryad Global’s shore-based multi-vessel technology provides instant access on any internet-enabled device to extensive combined information provided by its comprehensive ARMS platform, including the full library of Atlas Inform, Dryad Global’s flagship resource of global maritime security intelligence, risk data, and information.

ARMS Fleet Manager —Dryad Global's shore-based multi-vessel technology provides instant access on any internet-enabled device to extensive combined information provided by its comprehensive ARMS platform, including the full library of Atlas Inform, Dryad Global's flagship resource of global maritime security intelligence, risk data, and information.

ARMS Shipboard —Ground-breaking software that provides voyage-critical, location-specific data and real-time access on global maritime issues, country, port, and area risk analysis alongside information on disease outbreaks, weather, cyber threats, port delays, civil unrest, piracy, and many other issues. It also provides full tracking via a secure communications link direct to vessels. Critical information is at captain and crew fingertips instantaneously to aid fast decision-making. Fleet managers and vessel crews no longer need wait for an email, message, or phone call to receive information on global maritime incidents.

ARMS Cybersecurity —Provides specific maritime and shipboard cyber security assurance. The service ensures that clients are fully compliant with ISPS/MTSA regulations and safeguards critical vessel based and shore side information systems.

ARMS Underway Support—Delivered 24/7/365 through Dryad Global's G-i2C Global Intelligence, Information and Communications Center.

Corey Ranslem, now CEO of Dryad Global, formerly CEO of IMSA Global, says, “Our merger has given clients a maritime risk and security tech offering that is unparalleled in its provision of data, AI, and human intelligence maritime security reporting, security analysis and alerts. Dryad Global is now the partner of choice for large-scale insurance providers, logistics companies, and government organisations. In addition to improving security awareness, agility and cost-effectiveness of transit, our combined company offers superior provision and assurance of Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS).”

Ranslem continues, “Of course, the proof of a well thought out plan—in this case the merger of two talented companies—is in the level of interest, implementation of strategies, and installation of solutions; in our case, those designed to effectively provide global maritime safety. After participating in educational forums and many client meetings at the recent Monaco and Fort Lauderdale Yacht Shows, we are even more confident that the superyacht sector benefits from Dryad Global’s heightened cyber security and related services that keep captains, crew, owners and their families and guests safe.”

The merger has doubled Dryad Global’s operational output as well as creating one of the largest ‘full circle’ maritime security intelligence and tech companies. It gives Dryad Global a base on the East Coast of the United States that complements existing offices in Australia and the United Kingdom. It further enhances the senior management team and service offerings, creating an undeniable proposition for clients.

Phil Diacon, Dryad Global COO, says, “This merger was based in a belief that by joining forces, we’d strengthen our continuing commitment to improve maritime security in line with our long-term strategic vision. This is an exceptionally exciting time for us. The merger is already benefiting our clients enormously. Once highly complementary offerings provided by two industry leaders is now fully realized in superlative products under a combined brand that provides maritime intelligence with innovative technology for maritime risk. This integration is a show-stopping proposition for our customers, investors, shareholders, and employees.”

Dryad Global has strong social values and is committed to ensuring SOLAS as well as offering employment opportunities to underrepresented societal groups through initiatives such as the IRIS Industry Placements programme and support of the Van Empel Goldman Foundation. The IRIS programme has already seen 100% of successful participants secure employment in intelligence and security roles, with 75% of those employed at the government level thanks to the skills and experience gained during their time at Dryad Global.

