Performance + Preservation = Win2 for Tenders

As alternative propulsion systems drive the industry forward, tenders are riding the wake to a more eco-friendly future. Here are a few examples of how boatbuilders are working hard to bridge the gap between performance and ocean preservation.

Phantom

Dubbed by its maker as “the first-ever 100% recyclable boat,” Vision Marine Technologies’ new Phantom tender made a splash at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The Canadian company, already leading the charge in alternative propulsion systems via its high-performance, fully electric E-Motion 180E outboard motors, touts the Phantom as “the first-ever 100% recyclable boat.”

Hodgen Tenders

When it comes to sustainability, luxury can sometimes be left behind. The U.S-based Hodgdon Tenders is making sure this is not the case with its fully electric tenders, designed to remain true to the limousine style of its Venetian line.

Candela C-8

Speed and range can be sticking points when switching to sustainable, but that’s not a worry with the Candela C-8. Hailed as the “Tesla of the seas,” this electric foiling boat is for high-speed, emission-free cruising at speeds of up to 30 knots with a range of 50 nautical miles.

Iguana Yachts Amphibious Tender

Shining the sustainability spotlight on versatility, Iguana Yachts, a Normandy-based company committed to a fully electric future, now offers electric amphibious tenders. Powered by an electric outboard motor, the boats have retractable tracks for moving on land, and foldable foils for propulsion on the water.

Superyacht Tenders & Toys ROAM or RIB

From propulsion systems to materials, Superyacht Tender & Toys has developed the fully recyclable aluminum hulls of its ROAM shadow boats and RIB tenders with sustainability in mind.

RS Electric Boats’ Pulse 63

RS Electric Boats uses sustainable materials wherever possible. Its Pulse 63 electric RIB, built from recycled carbon fiber and PET core, offers emission-free, silent rides at speeds of up to 23 knots and a range of up to 100 nautical miles.

Laneva Vesper

The fully electric, silent, odorless, vibration-free Lanéva Vesper from Lanéva boats is not only modular and fully customizable, but it’s also constructed responsibly using sustainable, bio-based materials.

