The International SeaKeepers Society hosted the SeaKeepers Annual Founders Event 2022 To Honor Nainoa Thompson

The International SeaKeepers Society (SeaKeepers) hosted its Annual Founders Award Event, an exclusive gathering to honor Nainoa Thompson as the 2022 SeaKeeper of the Year Award Recipient, Lehua Kamalu as the NextGen Awardee, Robert DuGrenier as the SeaKeeper Artist of the Year, and the 2022 DISCOVERY Yacht Fleet.

Over 150 guests attended the event at a private waterfront residence, where guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and live music alongside the yachting community’s most influential members. Master of Ceremonies Louis Aguirre, from WPLG 10 local station, led the stage program. In attendance were Charlotte Vick, Consultant for Ocean, Environment & Climate Policy, Mary Crowley, Founder of Ocean Voyages Institute & Ocean Voyages Inc, and Captain Sandy Yawn. SeaKeepers leadership was in attendance, including Chairman Emeritus Michael T. Moore, Chairman Jay Wade, and Board Members Glen Allen and Dr. Mark Luther.

The 2022 DISCOVERY Yacht Fleet program video was shared with guests and included highlights from Scientist-led Expeditions, Citizen Science, Educational Outreach, and Community Engagement. SeaKeepers presented thank-you gifts to the vessel representatives present at the event: Christopher Dantzlerward, of Jillian Glenn and Nick Gargano, of Oro.

We would like to thank our Honoree Guests: Tanya Lynn and Andrew Heller, as the event hosts, and SeaKeeper Founding Member, George F. Sustendal. We would also like to thank the following sponsors for their support: Bradford Marine as a Sustainability Sponsor, Global Marine Travel as a Travel Sponsor, Douglas Elliman as the DISCOVERY Sponsor, Florida Atlantic University as a Science Sponsor, Memorial Healthcare Systems as a Photography Sponsor, Patty & Rick Elkus Foundation as an Education Sponsor, Smallwood’s Yachtwear as the Giftbag Sponsor, and JMS Yachting Management USA as the Gallery Sponsor. Lastly, thank our media partners for their promotion during the life of the event: CharterWorld, Coral Gables Magazine, Excellence Luxury Magazine, Luxury Guide, Marine & Industrial Report, MegaYacht News, Meridian, Triton, Ocean Media, Venü Magazine, Yachts International, and YATCO.

About The International SeaKeepers Society ® SeaKeepers is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization focusing on the health of the world’s oceans and climate. SeaKeepers works with the boating and yachting community to take advantage of their unique potential to further marine research and to raise awareness about the issues our oceans face. SeaKeepers acts as a global catalyst working with governments, scientists, institutions, and other marine organizations to further its mission and support sensible, achievable marine protection and restoration. For more information, please visit www.seakeepers.org.

