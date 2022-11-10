USVI Charter Yacht Show Kicks Off November 12-15 at IGY Marina’s Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas – Offshore Marine Named Official Sponsor

The U.S. Virgin Islands Charter Yacht Show kicks off Saturday, November 12, and runs through Tuesday, November 15, at IGY Marina’s Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas. Nearly 70 sail and power, monohull and multihull, term charter yachts with their professional crews will exhibit. Over 160 charter brokers from the Caribbean, U.S., and Europe will attend. Plus, local marine businesses such as Offshore Marine, the show’s official supplier of Inflatables and Outboard Engines, will be onsite to provide sponsorship and support. This four-day industry event, organized by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA), provides yacht brokers a first-hand opportunity to meet and greet the crews and yachts on which they will book visitors to the USVI on week-long, all-inclusive, crewed charter yacht vacations. The show also notably spotlights this key segment of the USVI marine tourism sector, which contributes upward of $88 million to the territory’s economy annually.

“On behalf of the people of the United States Virgin Islands, I extend a warm welcome to brokers from around the world attending the much-anticipated 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show,” says Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. “The USVI is experiencing unprecedented growth in the marine and tourism industries as we rebuild our infrastructure and resurge from a global pandemic. This significant progress reflects a strong yacht charter sector that offers first-class dock facilities with a full array of services and amenities and provides a multitude of distinctive and luxurious vacation options for guests. Last month, the USVI launched its Naturally in Rhythm campaign. We encourage the yachting community to experience an authentic connection with the sea, our land, and our culture. The USVI is an oasis for guests to escape the stresses of city lifestyles and tap into the more natural rhythm of life. Sail, swim, or dive in one of the most amazing marine environments.”

The new Yamaha F450 outboard motor for the larger tender/outboard market, Caribe inflatables back in stock, AB Aluminum tenders coming next month, and the launch of a dinghy/tender concierge service are the most recent ways Offshore Marine supports the nearly hundred term charter yachts that base for the season in the USVI. Located in Subbase on the western side of the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, Offshore Marine is a four-decade family-owned business that is the Caribe distributor for the USVI and Yamaha distributor for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Offshore Marine is proud to continue its sponsorship of the USVI Charter Yacht Show. We thank VIPCA for all the hard work and efforts invested to make this highly regarded event happen and for making Offshore Marine – The Yamaha People – a part of it. Our unparalleled commitment to reliability and servicing what we sell is our credo, and we are here to help make the charter fleet’s upcoming season as ‘smooth sailing’ as possible,” says Harald Tapp.

In addition to introducing the Yamaha F450 outboard motor, Offshore Marine also offers several outboard models down to the Yamaha F70, in a choice of either greyish blue or white. Caribe Inflatables from 8- to 12-foot are in stock, with more inventory arriving by the end of the year. Next month, Offshore Marine will have a container with AB Aluminum tenders, filling their warehouse with a variety of tenders to suit a range of needs. Lastly, in 2023, the company is introducing a dinghy/tender concierge service for scheduled service calls and repairs. This service will be available to yachts at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas, Crown Bay Marina, the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, and Elephant Bay to Honeymoon Bay, on Water Island. All Offshore Marine technicians are factory trained and certified. Offshore Marine is also the dealer for Yanmar, Volvo Penta, Boston Whaler, and Scout in the USVI.

“In yachting, a high-quality tender is a must, and is an important access point to the beautiful islands of the Caribbean,” says Dare Blankenhorn, co-founder, and director of Charter Caribe, a St. Thomas-based yacht management and sales company. “No matter where we drop the hook, our tenders are there to get us ashore and for all our watersports, including snorkeling and scuba diving. In the USVI, keeping our tenders in great shape and running well has been the task for decades of Offshore Marine. Whether providing us with new product or servicing our existing tenders and engines, Offshore Marine has been there helping us along the way.”

As term-charter yachts depend on their tenders as supporting arms, attendees of the USVI Charter Yacht Show depend on the Wi-Fi Lounge to support their daily business while in the marina. This year the Business Lounge will not only buttress the show’s activities by providing an air-conditioned working environment to charter brokers, but it will also host daily seminars and presentations.

Growing their sponsorship in 2022, Viya will provide free Wi-Fi for the Business Lounge and throughout the event area as well as boost the Wi-Fi inside the marina on the docks.

“As the only full-service telecommunications provider in the USVI, offering a suite of connectivity solutions, Viya is uniquely positioned to support the USVI charter yacht community. The 2022 USVI Charter Show allows Viya to proudly sponsor this event while showcasing products and services uniquely suited for the yachting community,” says Dione Benn, business development and strategy consultant.

