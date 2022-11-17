VIKAND Opens Office in the Philippines Recognizing its Importance as a Key Seafarer Maritime Hub

Global healthcare specialist VIKAND has opened an office in Manila, recognizing the Philippines’s importance to the maritime industry as a significant hub for seafarer talent.

The office opened earlier this year with a team of 4 and has grown rapidly to nineteen colleagues in a little over five months, such is the demand for crew mental and physical healthcare solutions in this strategically important region.

“Opening the office in Manila is an important milestone for VIKAND as it puts us at the centre of one of the largest seafaring communities in the world. It means we can collaborate with stakeholders at a local level to better serve the healthcare needs of crew, guests and shore staff based in that region,” said Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO.

The new office brings together the full breadth and depth of VIKAND’s expertise in the Philippines, reflecting VIKAND’s strategy to continuously grow its global network. The new expansion will strengthen its service offering of a comprehensive and proactive range of medical and public health solutions, resulting in improved risk mitigation and decreased costs.

“The Manila office has been an important step on our journey to expand our network within the industry to improve seafarers’ welfare and develop future generations of marine talent. The office opening also falls in line with VIKAND’s values of “we can because we care”, ensuring consistently high safety and quality standards. Given the greater focus on welfare, wellbeing, and mental health challenges, we look forward to working with our existing and new clients to ensure they receive the necessary support to achieve higher levels of care for their businesses and fleets,” said Marielle Carlson, Director Operations Manila office.

As one of the founders of the Seafarer Human Sustainability Declaration, VIKAND wants to help unite the industry under one goal which is to prioritize seafarer welfare.

VIKAND will take advantage of the upcoming Crew Connect Global, which returns to Manila on 22-24 November for the first time since the pandemic, to engage with industry stakeholders. At this occasion, VIKAND will be exhibiting, participating in panel discussions, and hosting the awards reception.

