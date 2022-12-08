2023 Superyacht Australia Soirée Set to Sizzle Sydney

Superyacht Australia, the peak body for the Australian superyacht industry, is excited to announce that the fourth annual iconic superyacht event, the Superyacht Australia Soirée, will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Jones Bay Marina, Pyrmont from 2.00pm – 8.00pm.

Major Partner, Benetti Yachts, continues its much-valued support for this exciting event that showcases the superyacht industry in Sydney and across Australia, currently contributing an estimated $3.01 Billion to Australia’s economy annually. The event celebrates the superyacht luxury lifestyle and promotes superyacht chartering via access to an impressive display of vessels along Jones Bay Marina on Sydney Harbour – one of the most popular superyacht destinations in the world.

A spectacular line up of vessels, courtesy of the Broker Partners including Australian Superyachts, Chapman Yachting, d’Albora / Azimut and The Yacht Life, will be open for viewing from 2.00pm, providing the anticipated 400+ invitation-only guests with a unique ‘Yacht Hop’ opportunity to experience the highest level of six-star hospitality, luxury and attention to detail.

In addition to the superyacht display and “yacht hop”, guests can peruse a trifecta of luxury cars courtesy of Scuderia Graziani; indulge in gourmet canapés from Doltone House along with award-winning Tyrrell’s Wines; a range of Gins from Adelaide-based Pennant Distillery; a Glenfiddich whisky tasting ‘superyacht-style’ with The Whisky Ambassador as well as enjoying displays of exciting ‘water toys’ courtesy of Platypus Mats and Water Sports Central.

Superyacht Australia CEO, David Good, said, “The 2023 Superyacht Australia Soirée has once again attracted strong interest and support from key stakeholders, reflecting the confidence in the sector which has seen phenomenal growth in the last two years despite the challenges of Covid-19. The Soirée provides the perfect opportunity to view some of the finest vessels in the Australian fleet and reinforces yacht charter as the best way to experience amazing parts of Australia in true comfort, safety and luxury.

Peter Mahony, General Manager APAC of Benetti Yachts says, “Apart from being one of the most attractive choices for superyacht enthusiasts all around the globe, Benetti Yachts shares the same objectives as Superyacht Australia: bringing new owners into the yacht industry and growing the current owners’ and future owners’ excitement about the new launches are the two primary goals for both Benetti Yachts and the events. The luxury Italian megayacht builder, Benetti Yachts, and Superyacht Australia’s prestigious Soirèe event provide luxury owners with the best platform to experience high-class hospitality, intangible owner engagement opportunities and freedom to explore the superior options in the industry.”

Superyacht Australia thanks the following partners and sponsors for their support of the 2023 Superyacht Australia Soirée – Australia’s largest superyacht luxury lifestyle event and the perfect showcase for Sydney and Australia:

About Superyacht Australia

Superyacht Australia is the peak body for the Australian Superyacht Industry. Our key focus is to develop and promote Australia’s international competitiveness as a destination for the global superyacht fleet, to increase visitations of superyachts to Australia and to promote the capabilities of the Australian superyacht industry to service a visiting vessel’s every need.

