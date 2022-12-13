Derecktor boasts largest yacht haul ever using strap lift

M/Y Coral Ocean at Derecktor Ft. Pierce is the largest yacht ever hauled by strap lift technology.

Home to what Derecktor Shipyard calls the world’s largest mobile boat hoist, the yard in Port of Fort Pierce, Florida, has laid claim to lifting the largest yacht possible. The 1,500-ton-capacity strap lift was installed at the Derecktor Ft. Pierce yard to haul boats up to 246 feet (75m) in length for out-of-the-water service or refits. Its recent lift of M/Y Coral Ocean, a 240-foot (73m) Lürssen weighing in at almost 1,300 tons, makes it the largest yacht hauled using strap lift technology anywhere in the world.

Derecktor Fort Pierce is 45 nautical miles north of West Palm Beach with deep-water access to the Atlantic Ocean, unlimited overhead clearance, and space on the hard for storage or land-based support services.

