Marina Association Updates and Expands Professional Training for Managers

The Association of Marina Industries has added several sessions to its internationally recognized two-step training program to become a Certified Marina Manager (CMM) or Certified Marina Operator (CMO). New course work includes topics such Master Planning & Permitting, Personal Development & Leadership and Retaining your Team. Coursework can be done either virtually or in person.

Marina or Hospitality industry employees with at least two years of experience are eligible to attend AMI’s Intermediate Management School. Upon completion of the IMM course and with three years of marina management experience employees can then attend the Advanced Marina Management School. Agendas for both the IMM & AMM courses can be found online at https://marinaassociation.org/trainingcourses. Upon completion of the AMM coursework, candidates can then apply for either CMM or CMO accreditation, depending upon experience, position, and size of facility.

CMO certification is intended for owners and operators of smaller marinas or managers at larger facilities with 50 or more slips or more than $500,000 in annual revenues. CMM certification is geared to managers of larger marinas with 100 or more slips or with revenue above $1 million.