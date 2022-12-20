Outstanding crew nominations saught

The 25th edition of the John Percival Leadership Award, “Commitment to Training,Commitment to Crew,” is now accepting nominations for outstanding yacht crew until Jan. 13, 2023.

Considered a leader himself, Capt. John Percival founded a training center in the U.K. in the 1990s and encouraged students to share their knowledge on board with others.

Yacht crew are encouraged to consider who on board shares information with others in the team — for example, a chef who brings others into the galley to share tips or an engineer who encourages junior crew to learn more about the engine room.

Please send an email with details of why a past or present crew member is the best candidate for the 2022 John Percival Leadership Award to mate@hss.ac.uk

hss.ac.uk/2022/09/21/the-john-percival-leadership-award-2022

Topics: