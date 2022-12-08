Registration Opens for ABYC’s SUR/TECH Virtual Conference

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the agenda and opened registration for its SUR/TECH virtual conference, Feb. 7-8, 2023, offering continuing education for marine surveyors, technicians and other marine industry professionals. Attendees can choose one day based on topics of interest, or attend both days and earn up to 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).

“We are excited to bring back two days of SUR/TECH with new focused topics based on previous attendee input,” said ABYC Membership Director Kevin Sullen. “ABYC strives to be the essential source of technical information in the marine industry and this event further supports the continuing education and technical training needs of surveyors and techs.”

Attendees can attend online for one for both days. Topics include:

Feb. 7 – Surveyor Training Day (5 CEUs)

Industry briefing from ABYC President John Adey

Basic engine surveys

Yacht brokers and surveyors – how to work together for a happy customer

Surveyor’s best defense – writing reports citing ABYC standards and SAMS/NAMS

Surveying electrical systems

Training new marine surveyors and continuing education for veterans

Feb. 8 – Technician Training Day (5 CEUs)

Selection and installation of lithium batteries utilizing new ABYC standards

Advanced electrical – electrical diagnostics, control circuits, three phase and more

DC systems – analysis, troubleshooting and tools

Power and wiring considerations in new electronic gear installations

Insurance coverages – how to choose wisely

During breaks there will be optional bonus micro-courses on electrical, corrosion, and engine service.

“We know participants will still be getting all the regular work pressures and distractions, so there will be extended breaks where attendees can choose to stick around for micro-courses from ABYC or go stretch and take care of other work needs,” said Scullen.

To learn more and register visit www.abycsurtech.com

