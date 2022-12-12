USSA honors marine industry’s best with awards at Lauderdale boat show

The Golden Compass Award for guiding superyacht industry

The Denison family was awarded the Golden Compass Award from U.S. Superyacht Association for their work leading the superyacht industry in the “true” direction. The legacy began with Frank and Gertrude Denison’s purchase of Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale during their honeymoon in 1948.

They grew the boatyard to build minesweepers and later motoryachts, and the company was the county’s largest employer and the state’s largest defense contractor at the time.

Beacon Award for humanitarian, environmental, or social work

Dan Wood, of Crow’s Nest Yachts Seattle, was recognized for 20 years of focus on underprivileged youth in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. Using his experience and connections in the yacht industry, he organized yacht captains into what became one of the largest groups of benevolent yachting professionals, the Northwest Yacht Captains Association. The group has raised nearly $1.5 million for the Forgotten Children’s Fund and others.

Crystal Vision Award for responsible business practices

This year’s new award for leadership in responsible business practices was awarded to yacht owner Carl Allen, founder of Allen Exploration and owner of Walker’s Cay in the Bahamas. The award recognizes sustainability in several categories, including pioneering new ideas and actions to change the status quo within their business and yachting; the development of an innovative product or service addressing a critical social or environmental challenge; and working to transform a business model for a clean, resilient, and equitable future.

Allen has worked to restore the northernmost Bahamian island of Walker’s Cay after hurricane destruction closed the island in 2005. He plans to create a superyacht destination on the island.

YPY Leadership Award for up-and-coming professionals

Out of the members of Young Professionals in Yachting (YPY), Chris Coleman, of Oversea Yacht Insurance, has been honored for his work as director of the company’s commercial marine division, as well as his work with global conservation company 4Ocean, and other groups, including Beneath The Waves, Ocean Grants and the Plywood Regatta for youths.

ussuperyacht.com/annual-meeting-award-winners/

Topics: