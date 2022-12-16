Yachtneeds redirects website, removes app

Yachtneeds initially launched as a directory, job platform, and live chat app for yacht crew seven years ago. As markets and requirements have changed, the company regrouped in February to become a marketplace for crew instead.

The new platform allows sellers to market directly to captains and crew. Products can be searched and ordered by department for yacht-specific requirements and allows orders to be delivered to yacht locations. The company aims to offer 500,000 products before the end of 2023.

Beginning Dec. 1, the website yachtneeds.net will stop operation and the Yachtneeds app will be removed from online stores as traffic is redirected to the new site, www.yachtneeds.com.

