Yachts and crew recognized for excellence by ISS

Former yacht captain Ted McCumber was recognized as Business Person of the Year during the annual Design & Leadership Award Gala hosted by The International Superyacht Society on Oct. 27 at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale. McCumber is managing director with Feadship and was previously build captain on the 272-foot (83m) Feadship M/Y Savannah.

The Member’s Choice Award for design went to M/Y Viva. The 308-foot (94m) Feadship was launched last year featuring glass construction with a beach house-style interior.

Sailing yacht Maiden‘s crew was honored with the Distinguished Crew Award for The Maiden Factor Foundation, which works to empower girls. The yacht was the first all-female crew to sail around the world in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race. The team won two legs and came second overall.

Also recognized:

Frank Pollaro received the Artisan Award for his business, Pollaro, a handmade art furniture company.

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences was awarded for Excellence in Improving Yachting as the independent, nonprofit research institute that offers solutions and inspiration for improving ocean health.

Starlink won the Excellence in Technology Award for increasing connectivity.

Martin Francis of Francis Design was recognized with the Leadership Award for achievements including serving as naval architect for M/Y A .

To read more about the awards, click here.

