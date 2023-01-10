Gear on the Go

Whether it’s a new gadget to take along on your next adventure or a great holiday gift that you’re looking for, these Triton picks are sure to please.

Solvolt Compact and Solar Charger

Attach this solar phone charger to your hiking pack or your kayak bungees and charge it as you go. The rugged waterproof design is made to resist rain, snow, dust, and wind. It can charge up to two devices at a time, and an iPhone or Android can be charged up to three times on a single unit charge.

Currently discounted at $39.95 each. Buy a few more to give as gifts and get an even greater discount per unit.

MUAMA ENENCE Instant Translator

Muama’s two-way instant translator allows travelers to have two-way conversations in over 36 languages. Users speak into the translator, then play back the immediate translation in any language they choose. The small, simplistic design makes it easy to carry and use anywhere.

$89.00

Apple AirTag

Apple’s AirTag is tracked through the Find My app and is slightly bigger than a quarter, fitting into any wallet or bag. The Federal Aviation Administration recently approved AirTags in suitcases too, meaning you can track your luggage while you travel.

$29.00

IceMule Classic Cooler

IceMule Coolers keep food and drinks cold for at least 24 hours. They come in 3 different sizes — the smallest holding 6 cans plus ice; the largest, 18 plus ice. They’re designed to roll up flat for storage when not in use, so they’re easy to fit into a suitcase while traveling. You can wear them like a backpack — and they even float!

$70/$80/$90

JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 is a pocket-sized speaker that wirelessly connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device to provide five hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s also waterproof and dustproof, making it perfect for the beach.

$30

