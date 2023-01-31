Nominations for The Honours now open

Nominations are now open for the superyacht industry, crew, owners and all other interested parties to put forward their suggestions for deserving candidates and share their outstanding achievements with us.

The Superyacht Life Foundation and the Monaco Yacht Show are proud to announce that the nomination process for the inaugural Honours has now commenced! The Honours is an awards ceremony that recognizes the people at the heart of the superyacht industry and praises their efforts to produce exceptional work and inspire meaningful change. Nominations are now open for owners, crew, and industry professionals to put forward their suggestions for deserving candidates and share their outstanding achievements with us. Honourees will be celebrated during The Honours evening that will be hosted on 26 September 2023 in Monaco, on the eve of the Monaco Yacht Show.

A nomination for The Honours can be given to anyone within or connected to the superyacht industry who is doing extraordinary things reflecting the extraordinary nature of our global industry: think preserving the environment, developing communities, driving conservation, advancing design and technologies, contributing to diversity and inclusion, or instigating positive change across the industry and beyond.

Nomination Rules

1. The nominee should have achieved concrete results that have a tangible link to the superyacht industry during the last five years.

2. The nominee should have influenced the superyacht industry. The influence can be made by the contribution to diversity and inclusion, sustainability, new technologies, scientific research, philanthropic ventures and so on.

3. There are no specific categories for nomination.

4. The focus should be on the impact, novelty, creativity of the nominees, and their willingness to create a difference within the superyacht industry.

5. All of the nominees will be examined according to their achievements rather than how many times they have got nominated.

6. Nominations will close on 31 March 2023.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised by The Honours?

Click here to share your nominee and visit thehonours.org, where you can find more details on The Honours evening and the ethos behind the awards.

