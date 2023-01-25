Triton News Network Hosts a Captain & Crew Happy Hour with The Yacht Group on Feb. 8

The Networking Event Serves as a Kickoff for the 2023 Miami International Boat Show

What/Who:

The Yacht Group, continuously innovating and producing technology for the control, maneuverability and back lighting systems for the marine industry, will serve as the host sponsor for a Captain & Crew Happy Hour event on Wednesday, February 8 from 6-8 p.m. at its Fort Lauderdale showroom. The Triton News Network event will feature networking, light bites and a wine sampling from sponsor Crown Wine & Spirits as well as Cape Fear Distillery’s Game Fish Vodka and Cape Fear Rum cocktails. There will also be giveaways and door prizes. All captains, crew and yacht industry members are welcome to attend. RSVP is required.

The Yacht Group, known for its Yacht Controller technology, will be debuting its premier Yacht Controller Maximo™ and Yacht Controller Supremo™ (for superyachts) systems at the 2023 Discover Boating™ Miami International Boat Show®, Feb. 15–19, 2023. The company, who is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a trusted name in the marine industry with products that provide greater ease, safety and improve the boating experience.



When:

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where:

The Yacht Group Showroom

1300 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Cost:

Free to attend.

How:

To RSVP, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-boat-show-captain-crew-kick-off-party-tickets-519727427727

Topics: