Stew Cues: Tips on chemicals, cleaners, and more!Jan 11, 2023 by Alene Keenan
- Many yachts have banned the use of fabric softeners, wrinkle-release products, linen sprays, and Febreze onboard. They mask odors but do not remove them. Fragrance mixes may cause allergies, skin irritations, and difficulty breathing. If you are still using these products, never use them with towels, cleaning cloths, or galley towels because they coat fabrics and limit absorbency.
- Bleach is a dangerous chemical. It may not be allowed on some yachts as it kills microorganisms in the tanks. OxiClean is a great bleach alternative and safe for most colored clothing.
- A cup of baking soda can be added directly into the washer (not the detergent tray) to remove musty smells from the machine and clothing.
Alene Keenan is a veteran chief stew and interior trainer.
About Alene Keenan
Alene Keenan is a veteran chief stew, interior training instructor/consultant, and author of The Yacht Guru’s Bible: The Service Manual for Every Yacht.
