Teakdecking Systems (TDS) appoints new Director of Sales & Business Development and Director of Marketing

Teakdecking Systems, the world’s leader in teak decking, has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing.

Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades and has a deep understanding of the industry in general. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.

Shinske, based in Barcelona oversees the company’s sales and business development within Europe and the Middle East and is responsible for growing and consolidating the European operation, as well as identifying new product development opportunities.

Marketing veteran Anella Alcott reports directly to CEO Richard Strauss in Florida. 2023 marks the 40-year anniversary of the company and Alcott is responsible for spearheading all marketing actions, focused on driving customer engagement and acquisition as well as brand resonance.

Alcott started her career in the superyacht industry in 2012 as Commercial Director at the world-renowned Marina Port Vell, inaugurated in 2015. She then moved to a new global yacht agency as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer where she was responsible for all marketing activities across 11 countries.

Richard Strauss, CEO and President said “I am delighted to welcome John back and Anella to Teakdecking Systems. Their appointment is key for us to achieve our growth plan and have a stronger foothold in American and European markets. They both bring with them extensive experience within their respective areas and have a deep understanding of the industry. I am convinced that they will be an asset to our team and I am delighted to have them onboard with us”.

Teakdecking Systems, recognized as the world’s premier supplier of Teak and Composite Decking Systems, was founded in 1983 and is an employee-owned company with facilities in Florida and Spain. Products include teak and composite decking, repair and maintenance products such as caulk, epoxy, cleaners, and adhesives, available through national and global distributors.

