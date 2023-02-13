Antigua Charter Yacht Show’s winning crew

Competition was fierce as some of the industry’s most talented chefs and stews battled it out at the 2022 Antigua Charter Yacht Show’s Concours de Chef and Tablescaping competitions.

Awards were presented in three categories, based on yacht size. Here are the winners.

CONCOURS DE CHEF

160 feet and over

1st: Chef RYAN SQUIRES of M/Y Coral Ocean

2nd: Chef RICHARD BROOM of M/Y Illusion

3rd: Chef STEVE SCOULLAR of M/Y Adventure

126 –159 feet

1st: Chef RUSSELL ALLEY of M/Y Audaces

2nd: Chef APRIL ODEN of M/Y Cupcake

3rd: Chef ERIC DAVIS of M/Y Mirabella

125 feet and under

1st: Chef SUZANNE TRICE of S/Y Radiance

2nd: Chef PAOLO COSTANTINI of S/Y The Sun

3rd: Chef MICHELLE BRINK of S/Y Kings Ransom

TABLESCAPING

160 feet and over

Chief Stew RACHEL ELLIOT of M/Y Lady E

126 –159 feet

Chief Stew SIMONA DOBREVA of M/Y Mirabella

125 feet and under

Chief Stew MONIQUE-LEIGH DA SILVA of S/Y Oceanus

Crew from the following 16 yachts participated in the event: M/Y Adventure, M/Y Christina O, M/Y After You, M/Y Come Together, M/Y Coral Ocean, M/Y Sherakhan, M/Y Lady E, M/Y Illusion, M/Y Audaces, M/Y Mirabella, M/Y Blue Devil, S/Y The Sun, M/Y Cupcake, S/Y King’s Ransom, S/Y Radiance, and S/Y Oceanus.

The 2022 competitions were coordinated by charter broker Elizabeth Lee of East Yachts Ltd. Lee is also a professional yacht chef and author of the Gourmand World award-winning “Cookbook Made With Love: Culinary Inspirations from Around the World.” Her book can be purchased at www.cookbookmadewithlovecom.

Topics: