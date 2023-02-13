Antigua Charter Yacht Show’s winning crew

Competition was fierce as some of the industry’s most talented chefs and stews battled it out at the 2022 Antigua Charter Yacht Show’s Concours de Chef and Tablescaping competitions.
Awards were presented in three categories, based on yacht size. Here are the winners.
160 feet and over
1st: Chef RYAN SQUIRES of M/Y Coral Ocean
2nd: Chef RICHARD BROOM of M/Y Illusion
3rd: Chef STEVE SCOULLAR of M/Y Adventure
126 –159 feet
1st: Chef RUSSELL ALLEY of M/Y Audaces
2nd: Chef APRIL ODEN of M/Y Cupcake
3rd: Chef ERIC DAVIS of M/Y Mirabella
125 feet and under
1st: Chef SUZANNE TRICE of S/Y Radiance
2nd: Chef PAOLO COSTANTINI of S/Y The Sun
3rd: Chef MICHELLE BRINK of S/Y Kings Ransom
160 feet and over
Chief Stew RACHEL ELLIOT of M/Y Lady E
126 –159 feet
Chief Stew SIMONA DOBREVA of M/Y Mirabella
125 feet and under
Chief Stew MONIQUE-LEIGH DA SILVA of S/Y Oceanus
Crew from the following 16 yachts participated in the event: M/Y Adventure, M/Y Christina O, M/Y After You, M/Y Come Together, M/Y Coral Ocean, M/Y Sherakhan, M/Y Lady E, M/Y Illusion, M/Y Audaces, M/Y Mirabella, M/Y Blue Devil, S/Y The Sun, M/Y Cupcake, S/Y King’s Ransom, S/Y Radiance, and S/Y Oceanus.
The 2022 competitions were coordinated by charter broker Elizabeth Lee of East Yachts Ltd. Lee is also a professional yacht chef and author of the Gourmand World award-winning "Cookbook Made With Love: Culinary Inspirations from Around the World." Her book can be purchased at www.cookbookmadewithlovecom.