Anuvu Brings Its First Roku Original Film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” to Aviation and Maritime Markets

The deal offers exclusive access to the comedic biopic from The Roku Channel and continues to expand Anuvu’s streaming entertainment library

Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced it will offer exclusive distribution of the Roku Original film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” for aviation and maritime markets globally.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is the first piece of Roku Original content that Anuvu has distributed. It was directed by Eric Appel and stars Critics Choice Award winner Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character. The film will be available for airline and maritime customer audiences starting in May 2023.

Anuvu obtained exclusive aviation and maritime distribution rights to this title as part of our broader strategy to curate unique high-quality content, partnering with streaming companies entering the mobility market.

“This film is a prime example of how Anuvu is bringing streaming content to travelers and offering our customers greater diversity for their entertainment portfolios,” said Simon Cuthbert, Anuvu VP Content Licensing and Distribution. “Roku’s desire to provide unique streaming entertainment aligns with Anuvu’s mission to provide our customers diverse and high-quality content.”

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group (VREG) handles global distribution of the film, which Roku premiered in November 2022 following its introduction at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was awarded two 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, the film has been nominated for an “Outstanding Producer” award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA); Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series by the Directors Guild of America (DGA); and best writing for TV & New Media Motion Pictures by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

“We’re pleased to partner with Anuvu to share this funny, warm, and remarkable movie with their aviation and maritime clients,” said Jason Buckley, EVP, Worldwide Sales and Distribution for VREG. “We know people want to watch superb entertainment just as much when they travel as when they’re at home. Anuvu recognizes this trend and we’re excited to bring original media and content to travelers around the globe.”

Airline and maritime clients interested in adding “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” to their content lineup can contact entertain@anuvu.com to learn more. For additional information, visit anuvu.com.

