Can’t see the need for sunglasses?

Working outdoors in the sun is already reason enough to protect your eyes from the sun, but working on a yacht makes it even more crucial. The sun’s glare off water and white ship hulls amplifies the harmful UV rays that maritime workers are receiving, increasing the likelihood of eye damage, according to Fort Lauderdale ophthalmologist Dr. Paul Gilwit.
“It’s a tremendous problem,” Gilwit said. “It’s like walking around with a sun reflector.”
The main side effect of maritime workers not protecting themselves from sun damage is dry eye, but this seemingly minor annoyance could lead to greater issues. This is because prolonged sun damage can also damage conjunctiva tissues, which make up the tear film of the eye.
“Once the tear film is damaged, the eye gets even more UV because the tear film is a protection for it,” Gilwit said.
Short-term effects include pterygium, also known as surfer’s eye. This is a growth on the surface of the eye that can grow into the cornea if not surgically removed. Long-term effects include the formation of cataracts. Problems may build up over years, so the need for concern is not often apparent to young crew.
“The damage from UV radiation just keeps building and building, it doesn’t go away,” Gilwit said. “The damage they create today will be reflected 30 years down the road.”
Sunglasses that wrap around the sides of your head offer the greatest amount of protection, according to Gilwit, but they’re not always in fashion.
“If wraparound sunglasses are in fashion that’s great, but if they’re out of fashion for a while and people don’t wear them, they don’t have protection,” Gilwit said. “That’s where glasses and fashion and health get a little mixed up.”
Topics: