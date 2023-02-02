Dubai International Boat Show returns March 1-5

The largest and most exciting Boat Show in the Middle East is back with a bang! The Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) will return to the Dubai Harbour from 1–5 March 2023 for its 29th edition.

DIBS is a celebration of life around the ocean. Whether you are looking to buy a boat, discover luxury superyachts or test drive the latest jet skis; explore the latest diving and aquatic innovations or ride the sparkling waves with your family, it’s the ultimate event to live a little more. Co-located with Dive MENA, DIBS is also the only dedicated show for the UAE and GCC diving community.

This year, DIBS will welcome more than 800 brands from over 55 countries and display 150+ boats, to deliver an incredible showcase of the premium marine industry and luxury lifestyle, while bringing the best of UAE marina living to life at the stunning seafront location.

Up to 50 of the most stunning and innovative superyachts money on the market will be displayed, as 30,000 ocean lovers gather to socialise with friends and family, explore life around the ocean and take in the incredible views of superyachts in front of the Dubai skyline at this stunning waterfront venue.

Here is a taste of what’s on offer at #DIBS2023:

Super Yacht Avenue: A majestic on-water display of design, craftsmanship and luxury presented by the world’s leading boat builders.

Outdoor Display: A world of innovation showcasing some of the latest and most exciting models of boats on the marina's show floor.

Equipment, Supplies and Services: The largest marine equipment offerings in the Middle East, for all the marine essentials and specialised equipment needed to keep consumers and trade buyers' boats afloat.

Watersports: The ultimate thrill for those looking for speed and the latest gadgets in jet skis, fly boards, kite surfing and more.

Dive MENA Expo: An impressive showcase of gear and gadgets presented by the Emirates Diving Association, plus DIVE Talks hears from world-class diving professionals.

Marina Display: Curated collections of premium goods that are the perfect accessories to a life of luxury on the ocean waves.

Marine Art Gallery: The invitation-only gallery filled with artworks inspired by the ocean.

Proudly UAE: Celebrating all things UAE showcasing the best local businesses, innovations and people of the seven emirates.

The Middle East Yachting Conference will once again serve as the curtain raiser for DIBS this year, while the Experiential Yachting Forum makes its debut in Dubai following a successful premiere in Monaco in 2022. And, in line with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement that 2023 will be recognised as the Year of Sustainability, this year’s edition of DIBS will feature a programme of green initiatives that empower visitors to discover the powerful impact of exploring the sea and how to take care of it. This includes a partnership with The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project.

Visit the DIBS 2023 website: www.boatshowdubai.com for more information and follow DIBS on LinkedIn and Instagram.

