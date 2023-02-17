Freedom Waters Foundation hosts Water Safety Family Fun Day

Freedom Waters Foundation is hosting a water safety family fun day, where families can experience free water safety activities, crafts and games, complimentary boat rides, food vendors, and music.

The event is on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale.

Freedom Waters Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of children, individuals with special needs, and veterans by providing therapeutic boat experiences.

For more information click here or email Robin Meagher at Rmeagher@freedomwatersfoundation.org.

