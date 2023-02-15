Gear on the Go: GMT’s top picks

Ever wonder about the must-have items that travel pros take along on flights? We did — so we asked the experts at GMT.

Tim Davey

FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GMT

My go-to is noise-canceling headphones (Bose preferred). Another very popular move nowadays with the increase in lost bags is the luggage tracker. Have a look at Apple’s AirTag. You can add it to passport covers, backpacks, checked luggage, etc. Also, airplane seat power isn’t always available or doesn’t work, so it’s always a good idea to take your own portable battery charger.

Julia Russell

MARKETING MANAGER

My gadget would be the AirFly wireless adapter. I love it because I don’t have to use the cheap headsets they give out on the plane, as it connects via Bluetooth to my noise-canceling headphones. Two people can connect at the same time, allowing the ability to listen to music or a movie together. AirFly Pro has an ‘aux in’ capability in order to sync your music in a rental car, boat, or home audio system as well. I don’t have this one, but that is a great bonus feature on the latest version!

Shawn O’Brien

SALES MANAGER, PRIVATE YACHT DIVISION

I think one of the best things anybody can do that improves the trip and their arrival condition is to bring your own food on board. Nuts, granola, fruit, and a decent sandwich/wrap are light and healthy alternatives to the gluey pasta and overly salted mystery chicken that can make jet lag an even bigger nightmare than it already is. Bringing a scarf and a long-sleeved sweater, T-shirt, or hoodie is also a big plus for being comfortable and not getting frozen by full-throttle A/C.

Gemma Woodcock

TRAVEL CONSULTANT

Whenever I travel, my essential would always be a good book, either paperback or digital copy — something to pass the time in the airport or on board. If I travel to a new destination, I normally purchase a travel guide to read on my way to help plan my trip to make sure I get the most out of my trip.

Melfy Mesa

MARINE TRAVEL CONSULTANT

I don’t travel without my tech organizer, which includes all cords, adapters, and my headset. This way, I’m prepared in case I’m not provided with them during my travel.

Gina Ferree

MARINE TRAVEL CONSULTANT

When I travel, I like to either watch movies/series or sleep, so I like to have a phone kickstand and a small pillow. These two items I have found to be quite handy: this portable universal smartphone kickstand sold on Amazon; and the Roll & GoAnywhere MyPillow, which can be easily stowed in a bag, and as a bonus, used at the hotel for extra support — I always need extra pillows when I sleep!

TECH FOR TRAVEL

Stay in the know when on the go!

Track real-time flight status, departures and arrivals, airport delays, and airport information using FlightStats Global Flight Tracker. flightstats.com/v2

Self-check the travel documentation requirements for your next trip using the TravelDoc widget. TravelDoc is a bespoke software system that verifies passengers’ international travel documentation, including visa requirements. traveldoc.aero

Set itineraries that will get you doing what you love. Here are some of the best cities to visit in 2023 according to Lonely Planet lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel

