New marina management course options

The Association of Marina Industries offers new management certification programs and a new basic-skills track for yacht industry crew and others aiming for a land-based career. Several sessions have been added to the two-step training program to become a certified marina manager (CMM) or certified marina operator (CMO). New topics include Master Planning & Permitting, Personal Development & Leadership, and Retaining your Team. Courses are available online or in person.

AMI’s basic courses in marina management cover Environmental Compliance/Clean Marina Practices, Emergency Management, Marina Systems, Customer Service, Accounting 101, and Step up to Manager. The six-session basic course is online with presentations and group activities. Based in Warren, Rhode Island, the company has offered courses since 1986.

marinaassociation.org

Topics: