‘No lives left adrift’: Open Arms seeks volunteers

Maritime rescue operation seeks volunteers

Open Arms is a humanitarian, non-governmental, nonprofit organization that began as a sea rescue company with more than 20 years of experience on the Spanish coasts, according to the organization’s website. “It all started with some photographs of drowned children on a beach,” the group states. “We thought: if our job is maritime rescue … why are they dying over there without anybody to help them?”

The organization was founded with the intention to “monitor and rescue vessels carrying people who need help in the Mediterranean channel, to protect the lives of the most vulnerable in emergency situations on land, and to build alternatives to irregular migration in countries such as Senegal, providing people with resources through community awareness and information.”

With the help of more than 600 volunteers, Open Arms has been able to rescue more than 60,000 people fleeing war, poverty, and violence via the Mediterranean Sea, according to the organization. But more hands on deck are needed — especially professional captains, chefs, lifeguards, and crew qualified to help on the group’s rescue and surveillance vessels.

Find out how to volunteer here, or email voluntarios@openarms.es

