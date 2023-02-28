Nominate the best for Superyacht Business Awards

Now is the time for captains and crew to recognize the best businesses in the large yacht industry through ACREW’s fourth Superyacht Business Awards. Categories include the best superyacht marina, agent, refit yard, crew training, service provider, recruitment agency, software, and sustainable superyacht business.

Nominations are open through April 14, and finalists will be announced on May 29. After that, the industry can vote online between June 12 and July 17. Winners will be announced on August 7. Award winners and runners-up will receive the Superyacht Business Awards stamp.

To participate, visit acrew.com/awards/superyacht-business-awards-2023

