Stew Cues: Apps for lists and wine

Lists, lists, and more lists

Having a list for each store/department is effective and valuable. We use an app called OurGroceries, which all crew members have access to. We have a list for Amazon, the grocery store, and West Marine, to name a few. This saves time when we get to a store and don’t need to rethink what is needed.

Need to know wines quickly?

There is a wine app called Vivino, which helps to quickly pair wines and gain knowledge. You can also save wines in a list to keep track of favorites.

Topics: