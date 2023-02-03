Trade Only hosts Women in the Industry networking and industry leadership panel during the Miami International Boat Show

Women in the Industry invites all members of the marine industry to their networking and industry leadership panel event.

The event is on Friday, Feb. 17, from 8:30-10 a.m. in room 209/210 of the Miami Beach Convention Center, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive. A light breakfast will also be served.

Joan Maxwell, president of Regulator Marine, and Kris Carroll, president of Grady White boats, will be speaking on the industry leadership panel. Seating is limited to this free event and all genders are welcome to attend.

Please RSVP to events@aimmedia.com. For more information, click here.

